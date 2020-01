You can place a microwave on shelf space, freeing up more counter space. Comstock/ Thinkstock

Did you know that cooking in a microwave oven uses two-thirds less energy than cooking the same meal in your oven? In hot weather, microwaves save even more energy, because they don't heat up your house like ovens and stove top cooking do.

Of course, microwaves get the job done in a fraction of the time -- and at a fraction of the size. So, in the interest of green living, don't force yourself to slave over a hot stove every night.