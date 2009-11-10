10 Creeping Vines that Provide Privacy

Morning Glory
Morning glories have been popular for more than a century [source: Cook]. Morning glories most commonly produce a funnel-like flower that comes in a variety of colors from a crisp blue to pure white [sources: Cook, Coulter]. In most areas of the country, morning glories are annuals, so you'll lose some of the privacy you may have created with these plants during the winter months. Yet, the unique flower, of which certain varieties open only at dusk or with limited light, may make up for its winter absence [source: Coulter].