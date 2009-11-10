10 Creeping Vines that Provide Privacy

Morning glories have been popular for more than a century [source: Cook]. Morning glories most commonly produce a funnel-like flower that comes in a variety of colors from a crisp blue to pure white [sources: Cook, Coulter]. In most areas of the country, morning glories are annuals, so you'll lose some of the privacy you may have created with these plants during the winter months. Yet, the unique flower, of which certain varieties open only at dusk or with limited light, may make up for its winter absence [source: Coulter].

Problem Vines While vines can provide flowers, scent and privacy to your garden, some vines can become overwhelming. While pruning can keep many vines contained, certain states have guidelines for how to work with vines that are deemed noxious or invasive. Check with a local agricultural extension specialist or the U.S. Department of Agriculture's PLANTS Database for more information [source: Immel].