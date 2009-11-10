10 Creeping Vines that Provide Privacy

Passion flowers can give you a unique bloom in your garden. iStockphoto.com /fotolinchen

Incorporating the passion flower in a residential backyard can give it an exotic feel. The vine produces complex flowers with different colors for the leaves and filaments. While this vine is primarily a tropical plant, there are a few varieties that grow in temperate conditions. One such variety is the blue passion flower, which can be an evergreen climber in temperate conditions.

Another option for warm areas of the United States is the purple passion flower, which is a vine with unique purple or sometimes white flowers. It can also produce a fruit that resembles a yellow egg.

Passion flowers grow by twining tendrils around supports and climbing up them. This means that passion flower vines would work well on trellises, fences or even a shrub for added color and coverage.