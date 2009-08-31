Home & Garden
10 Grasses for Your Yard

by Sara Elliott
Fine Fescue

These fescue seedlings will turn into a nice carpet of grass.
©iStockphoto.com/cstar55

If you've ever dreamed of a lawn that looks more like a lush pile carpet than a conglomeration of mingled grasses, you'll love fine fescue. A constituent in many premier lawn seed and turf mixes, fine fescue is a cool season grass that establishes itself quickly and comes in a number of varieties with their on distinct characteristics. Less aggressive than other grasses in a premium seed mixture, monitor fine fescue to make sure it isn't being overrun by more aggressive species.

  • Chewing Fescue (Festuca rubra commutata) -- A good choice for cooler climates and shady areas, chewing fescue is a low maintenance option for low traffic areas and for use in locations with poor soil conditions.
  • Red Fescue (Festuca rubra) -- A drought- and wear-tolerant choice, red fescue likes a cool climate and can fade when it gets too hot. It often grows in sparsely and should be part of a grass mixture that includes Kentucky bluegrass or another denser turf grass variety.
  • Hard Fescue (Festuca longifolia) -- Hardy and drought-tolerant, hard fescue is disease resistant and can survive salt contamination, making it a good grass for areas near salt treated roads.

Why You Should Stop Raking Fall Leaves, Stat!

