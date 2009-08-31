10 Grasses for Your Yard

If you're looking for a low-maintenance lawn that adjusts well to poor soil, consider using centipede grass (Eremochloa ophiuroides). A warm season grass with poor cold tolerance, centipede grass is a slow grower that needs less frequent mowing than some of the more showy grasses. A light feeder, once established, centipede grass creates a dense, light green mat that discourages weeds and is naturally disease resistant. It's a good choice for a utilitarian lawn that doesn't see much wear and tear. If you think of gardening as a necessary evil, this may be the grass for you.

On the downside, centipede grass is sensitive to salt and can't tolerate alkaline conditions. It may require the addition of sand and iron as soil amendments as well. After a little preparation when you first establish your lawn, centipede grass is a carefree choice for the lazy or indifferent gardener.

Let's proceed to the next section where we'll talk about that old Kentucky bluegrass.