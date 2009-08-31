10 Grasses for Your Yard

Love it or hate it, Bermuda grass (Cynodon spp.), a hardy, warm season turf grass, can have a productive place in your lawn. Even though you might hate its habit of sending out persistent runners that can get under, over or around just about anything, you really have to admire the consistent work ethic of this robust grass. It can take an enormous amount of wear and tear and still survive. It will grow in almost any type of soil, and newer hybrids are drought, cold and disease resistant. Bermuda grass is a staple of Southern gardens, and with some containment to keep it from encroaching on other areas of the yard it will grow a thick mat that can survive many years of heavy use and intermittent neglect. For the best results, thatch Bermuda grass regularly and keep it watered to avoid yellowing.

