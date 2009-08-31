10 Grasses for Your Yard

A dense grass that can tolerate sun and shade, tall fescue (Festuca arundinacea) is a cool season plant that can extend into transitional locations across the country. It's a favorite with folks who want a low-maintenance yard that looks like they spend more time on it than they actually do. Although tall fescue prefers mild temperatures, it's adaptable, drought tolerant and doesn't require regular feeding. It can stand up to foot traffic, and modern cultivars are hardy and free of pest problems.

Older tall fescue varieties were less attractive than today's stock, with a weedy, light green appearance. If you haven't seen some of the newer incarnations of this grass, don't discount it without checking them out. Narrow bladed, brilliant green and requiring only moderate feeding, modern tall fescues are a good choice for gardeners who want a nice looking lawn but don't want to spend long hours working in the garden.