10 Hardest Vegetables to Grow and Maintain

If you're a fan of eggplant parmesan, then you might want to grow the deep purple vegetable in your garden. While eggplants are very sensitive to temperature fluctuations, one of their main problems is pests. "My plants (eggplants) usually look like the leaves have been shot with a pellet gun with tiny holes everywhere," says Bartley. "The holes are from the flea beetle."

The flea beetle, along with other pests, can be combated by row covers as well as pesticides [source: Bartley and Coolong]. Organic gardeners can have an especially difficult time with these plants. "They have a lot of insect pests," says Timothy Coolong, Ph.D., extension vegetable specialist for the University of Kentucky. "If someone doesn't want to spray a lot of pesticides, [eggplants are] fairly challenging to grow."