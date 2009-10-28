10 Hardest Vegetables to Grow and Maintain

Muskmelons need a warm climate to thrive. iStockphoto.com /Rnphotos

While not bright orange like carrots, muskmelons do have a pale orange fruit surrounded by a tan outer rind. These melons have a long growing season and also require a good deal of space, about 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 1.8 meters) between each plant [source: Bradley & Courtier]. Along with spacing and timing, muskmelons also have specific climate requirements. "More than anything else, I think you need the right microclimate for melons," says Jonathan Mueller, landscape architect with Landmark.

Melons need warm days and nights along with warm soil to grow successfully. These requirements can be difficult to meet in northern climates.

Once you have your melons growing, you still have to be careful about disease susceptibility and pests. Diseases such as fusarium wilt and pests such as cucumber beetles can ruin a crop of juicy melons.