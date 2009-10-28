10 Hardest Vegetables to Grow and Maintain

Onions may make you cry when you cut them, but growing them can also get a beginner upset if proper growing information isn't made clear. Picking the correct onion to grow in your garden is where many beginning gardeners can get into trouble. Onions are particularly sensitive to the amount of daylight they receive. There are different varieties of onions that require shorter days, about 12 hours per day, and others that require longer days, about 13 to 16 hours of daylight [source Coolong and Ellis]. This means that picking the right onion and planting it during the right time of year is critical to a good crop.