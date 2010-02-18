10 Home Office Storage Solutions

A bill binder will help you organize your financial business. Your bills will all be in one place and will be easily accessible -- not stored away in your filing cabinet. Buy a cheap, three-ring notebook. Place inside of it a clear, plastic pencil bag. Inside that bag, put your checkbook, a pen and stamps. Use a three-holed pocketed insert page to store bills, payment coupons and other urgent "to-do" financial and household bill items as you receive them. Once they're paid, the stubs can move to another pocketed insert page. Every two months or so, you can file away these past statements in a filing cabinet. Envelopes are stored in the inside-front pocket of the binder.

Pencil Pouch Tip If you don't want to spend the money on a pencil pouch, a heavy-duty, zip-closing freezer bag works just fine.