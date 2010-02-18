10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Magazine Holders and Bookends
Magazine storage boxes get old magazines you're saving off the floor, off the desk, out of the way, and onto a shelf or a regular bookshelf. Best of all, they look good because they're arranged neatly inside of the box (hidden from view if you want to do that) and not stacked up vertically. And once full, they make fantastic bookends, helping to keep boxes full of office needs and other items from sliding around or falling on the ground. Most magazine holders have a bracket in front where you can attach an archival label.
