10 Home Office Storage Solutions

by Brian Boone
9

Labeled Boxes

If you don't have a lot of drawers -- or maybe you just want easy access to the things you'll need a lot -- labeled boxes are a great way to keep stuff handy. Buy necklace-size (or larger) white jewelry boxes and label them with a label-maker or pen. How many you need is up to you, but these boxes, which stack easily and look attractive because they're all the same color and size, are ideal for "adhesives" (gluestick, thumbtacks, tape), pens, pencils and batteries, for example. If you want some bigger or better-looking boxes, photo storage boxes and cigar boxes work just as well.

