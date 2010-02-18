10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Label cords so you know which one belongs to which appliance. Marc Romanelli/ Getty Images

There's nothing as frustrating and messy as a jumble of cords. Computer power cords, monitor cords, keyboard cords, printer cords, scanner cords, phone cords, lamps and extension cords are just some of the cords that can coil around a home office. And because the cords are in a jumbled mess, if you ever want to unplug or move one appliance, you'll have to unplug and move all of them. So get them organized. First, hook a standard plastic or metal basket underneath the desk, creating a cage. Run all cords through here, where they can stay wound and separated from each other. Once that's done, wind a piece of white tape around each and use it to label which appliance the cord belongs to. It doesn't hurt to label each cord on the plug-head, too.