  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home Office

10 Home Office Storage Solutions

by Brian Boone
7

Baskets

It's low-tech and really cheap, but it works. It may involve changing your habits to cut down on clutter, but isn't that the point of all this? Every day, when you get the mail, take it to your desk -- or table-top row of baskets. How many baskets you'll use depends on your needs. But let's say one is for bills, one is for correspondence, one is for outgoing mail and one is for junk mail. Once the junk mail's out of the way, that's less clutter. And once the basket's full, you can take it to the recycling bin.

