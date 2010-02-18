10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Once you're done with anything that has personal information on it -- bank account number, Social Security number, credit card applications -- get rid of it. It's useless clutter. But since it's not entirely safe to just throw it away or recycle it, you'll need a small paper shredder. Use it often. Keep a "to shred" box or basket right on top of the shredder, so it's always there to remind you to use it. Once the basket is full, turn that paper into confetti bits. It's fun to shred things. Most shredders have a removable waste basket. Line that with a plastic garbage bag, and once it's full, throw it away in a recycle container or in the garbage.