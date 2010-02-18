10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Another way to cut down on mountains of paper? Go paperless, however possible. Many companies offer paperless, e-mail-only, pay-on-the-Web billing, which cuts down on incoming mail, potential clutter and the likelihood of important things getting lost. Not only do you save a tree and a mess, but you may even save money because some companies offer small discounts for going paperless. There are even computer programs and services where faxes arrive as e-mails, not pieces of paper. It's also a good idea to back up all of this e-storage, as well as documents that stay in their non-printed, on-screen form, by investing in an external computer hard drive or an online file storage service.

Virtually Organized Online storage sites allow you to upload data from any computer and access it from any computer. Two services, ADrive (Adrive.com) and Box (Box.net), offer free service plans. If you'd like something physical, an external hard drive that connects to your computer via USB or firewall runs around $100 for a terabyte of storage.