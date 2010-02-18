10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Electronic Storage
Another way to cut down on mountains of paper? Go paperless, however possible. Many companies offer paperless, e-mail-only, pay-on-the-Web billing, which cuts down on incoming mail, potential clutter and the likelihood of important things getting lost. Not only do you save a tree and a mess, but you may even save money because some companies offer small discounts for going paperless. There are even computer programs and services where faxes arrive as e-mails, not pieces of paper. It's also a good idea to back up all of this e-storage, as well as documents that stay in their non-printed, on-screen form, by investing in an external computer hard drive or an online file storage service.