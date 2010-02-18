10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Here's another way to eliminate paper and clear desk space: Put the calendar on the wall. In fact, turn the wall into the calendar … with chalkboard paint. It's available in a variety of shades of gray and green, which can be used to create a solid-color calendar, or a checkered pattern of boxes. And you can change it every month, because you can erase the dates and "to do" items and write in new ones. Extra chalkboarded wall space also makes for a great note station or place to write to-do lists or important phone numbers of people you need to call in the near future. The best part is: Nothing gets lost because you can't very well lose a wall!

Magnetic Wall Make your chalkboard wall even more functional: Before you paint on the chalkboard paint, apply a coat of magnetic chalkboard paint. Once the chalkboard paint is on, your board/calendar/wall will be magnetic!