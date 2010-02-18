10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Where's the cell phone? And the iPod with all the contacts on it? If you're the kind of person who loses your electronic gadgets a lot, or the cords you need to charge them up every couple of days, consider an electronic valet. A valet is a neat, tidy rectangular box (about the size of a shoe box) that plugs into a socket. It has outlets tucked away inside, where you can permanently plug in and store gadget chargers out of sight. The wires come up through a little hole in the top of the valet, where the phone, Blackberry, digital camera, etc., all rest, accounted for, while re-powering.