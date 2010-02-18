10 Home Office Storage Solutions

Your pegboard will be just like one you'd find in a garage or shop, only instead of hanging hammers, handsaws and screwdrivers on the wall, you'll hang rulers, tape, scissors, clipboards and other office tools that have convenient holes in the middle of them. You can even attach small boxes to the pegboard for papers and other hole-less objects. Here's how to do it: Drill holes in a small board, attach it to the pegboard, then assemble the box onto the mounted piece. In the box, you can put pens, pencils, letter openers and sticky-notes.