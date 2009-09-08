10 Most Expensive Pools

In 2008, Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev and his family moved into the most expensive private home ever built in the United Kingdom. Located in North London, the house cost $68 million USD (35 million British pounds) to build, and is home to one of the world's most expensive private pools [source: Cleland]. Leviev's indoor swimming pool in lined with gold tiles and has a full spa and sauna. When it's time to host a party, the pool has a retractable cover that transforms the area into an opulent ballroom. Unfortunately, this pool is open only to friends and family, so don't cancel your community pool membership just yet.