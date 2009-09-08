10 Most Expensive Pools

Relax on your own personal lounge pavilion at the Sarojin Resort infinity pool Photo courtesy of Sarojin Resort

Thailand's Sarojin Resort is home to one of the most luxurious hotel pools in the world. Located near the Phuket resort area, The Sarojin has been named Asia's most luxurious small hotel for several years in a row by the World Travel Awards. Set to open in December 2004, the multi-million dollar resort was destroyed by the Asian tsunami and had to be completely rebuilt. It opened just eight months later and helped draw visitors back to the region.

The Sarojin's infinity pool measures 269 square feet (25 square meters) and overlooks the Indian Ocean. Guests can lounge amid lush tropical landscaping, or relax on floating pavilions within the pool itself. For the ultimate in luxury, schedule a massage at one of the pool's floating massage tables and soak up the spectacular ocean views [source: Sarojin Resort Thailand].