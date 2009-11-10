10 Multifunction Tools on the Market

Victorinox Swiss Army invested five years of research and testing in this personal safety tool. Designed with the help of emergency medical and rescue professionals, the pocket-style tool includes implements to help you escape from a disabled car. In 2007, it earned the IWA (Internationale Waffens Austellung) & Outdoor Classic "Knife of the Year" award.

The tool measures in at 3.25 inches (8.25 centimeters). Luminescent yellow grip shells enclose a variety of standard and specialized stainless steel blades and tools. The automobile escape tools include a seatbelt cutter, a removable window breaker and a removable disk saw for cutting through shatterproof glass.

There are plenty of standard tools for everyday use, too. These include:

Large one-handed blade that locks in place

Phillips screwdriver

Strong, flat screwdriver that can also open crates and bottles

Wire stripper

Reamer/punch

Tweezers

Toothpick

The Rescue Tool also has a key ring attachment and nylon cord. It comes with a nylon pouch and a limited lifetime warranty. It's made in Switzerland and retails for $97 [source: Victorinox].

