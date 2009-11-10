Home & Garden
10 Multifunction Tools on the Market

by Heather Kolich
10

Rescue Tool

Victorinox Swiss Army invested five years of research and testing in this personal safety tool. Designed with the help of emergency medical and rescue professionals, the pocket-style tool includes implements to help you escape from a disabled car. In 2007, it earned the IWA (Internationale Waffens Austellung) & Outdoor Classic "Knife of the Year" award.

The tool measures in at 3.25 inches (8.25 centimeters). Luminescent yellow grip shells enclose a variety of standard and specialized stainless steel blades and tools. The automobile escape tools include a seatbelt cutter, a removable window breaker and a removable disk saw for cutting through shatterproof glass.

There are plenty of standard tools for everyday use, too. These include:

  • Large one-handed blade that locks in place
  • Phillips screwdriver
  • Strong, flat screwdriver that can also open crates and bottles
  • Wire stripper
  • Reamer/punch
  • Tweezers
  • Toothpick

The Rescue Tool also has a key ring attachment and nylon cord. It comes with a nylon pouch and a limited lifetime warranty. It's made in Switzerland and retails for $97 [source: Victorinox].

Meet an ultra modern multifunction tool on the next page.

A Well-traveled Tool

Victorinox Swiss Army knives are well-known and well-traveled all around the world -- and out of it. "The Swiss Army knife became the reliable companion for many expeditions: to the North Pole, the South Pole, in the Amazon, to Mount Everest, even official equipment of the space shuttle crews," said Victorinox president Karl Elsener, Jr. [source: Capella].

After World War II, American soldiers stationed in Europe purchased the tools at Post Exchange stores and sent them home as gifts. There's a Swiss Army knife on display at the New York Museum of Modern Art, and Presidents Johnson, Reagan and George H.W. Bush each commissioned personalized, signed versions of the knife. But since Sept. 11, 2001, there's one place a Swiss Army knife can't go: through airport security.

