10 Multifunction Tools on the Market

by Heather Kolich
9

Swiss Flash

Even super geeks are cool with this multi-tool. The Swiss Flash is a pocket knife that incorporates a removable USB flash drive in 1, 2, 4, 8 or 16 gigabytes (GB). In addition to all this power, you'll get a blade, nail file/screwdriver combination, scissors and a key ring attachment in a stylish 2.25-inch (5.7-centimeter) textured stainless steel body with the distinctive Swiss Army emblem. Prices range from $35 to $115, depending on the size of the flash drive.

If that isn't brilliant enough, choose the version that incorporates an LED mini flashlight and a retractable pen. These come with semi-transparent red plastic grips and range from $43 to $125. Or, if you're delivering a lecture, there's even a Swiss Flash that comes equipped with a laser pointer. The laser pointer option is more expensive. These start at $71 for a 1 GB flash drive, and go to $155 for the 16 GB drive [source: Victorinox]. All versions are made in Switzerland and come with a limited lifetime warranty.

Do you know someone who needs every tool in the box? Take a look at the "penknife" on the next page.

An Exception to Every Rule

The Swiss Flash Flight is a bladeless version of the Swiss Flash. This multi-tool includes a removable USB flash drive and a retractable pen. Swiss Flash Flight also comes in versions with an LED flashlight or a laser pointer. These are good for students and teachers. Because it doesn't include any type of cutting implement, it might even pass through airport security.

