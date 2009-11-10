10 Multifunction Tools on the Market

Even super geeks are cool with this multi-tool. The Swiss Flash is a pocket knife that incorporates a removable USB flash drive in 1, 2, 4, 8 or 16 gigabytes (GB). In addition to all this power, you'll get a blade, nail file/screwdriver combination, scissors and a key ring attachment in a stylish 2.25-inch (5.7-centimeter) textured stainless steel body with the distinctive Swiss Army emblem. Prices range from $35 to $115, depending on the size of the flash drive.

If that isn't brilliant enough, choose the version that incorporates an LED mini flashlight and a retractable pen. These come with semi-transparent red plastic grips and range from $43 to $125. Or, if you're delivering a lecture, there's even a Swiss Flash that comes equipped with a laser pointer. The laser pointer option is more expensive. These start at $71 for a 1 GB flash drive, and go to $155 for the 16 GB drive [source: Victorinox]. All versions are made in Switzerland and come with a limited lifetime warranty.

