10 Multifunction Tools on the Market

For the person with everything, including really deep pockets, Wenger SA makes the Giant Knife. This super multifunction tool holds the 2008 Guinness Record for "Most Functions on a Penknife" [source: Wenger]. It's also one of the least likely to fit into a pocket. It weighs 2 pounds (0.95 kilograms), measures 8.75 inches (22.22 centimeters) long, and has a multitude of tool compartments.

In addition to the usual knife blades and utility tools in a multifunction tool, the Giant Knife has specialized devices for sports and leisure enthusiasts. There isn't space to list all 87 implements and 141 functions, but this should give you an idea of what to expect:

Laser pointer

Flashlight

Fish scaler

Cigar cutter

Whistle

Golf club face cleaner

Tire tread gauge

For more than 100 years, Wenger SA was a rival to Victorinox in producing multifunction knives for the Swiss Army. In 2005, Victorinox purchased the struggling company, and now it's a subsidiary [source: Capella]. Like Victorinox, Wenger knives are made in Switzerland and carry a limited lifetime warranty. But if you plan to give the Giant Knife as a gift, expect to shell out some big bucks -- it retails for $1,400 [source: Wenger].

