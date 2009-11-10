10 Multifunction Tools on the Market

Leatherman makes these keychain-size virtuosos in three different combinations, so there's one to fit every personality. Each 2.25-inch (5.75-centimeter), 2-ounce (57-gram) variety includes 10 tools packed into a stainless steel body. They come with a 25-year warranty and price out at around $35 [source: Bass Pro Shops, Leatherman]. Each Squirt has a key ring attachment and a selection of tools that you can access without having to open the handles. You can buy a protective sleeve separately.

The tough little Squirt P4 features spring-action needle nose pliers in your choice of "Inferno" red, "Storm" grey, "Powder" pink or "Glacier" blue. Packed into the grips are a clip point knife, regular pliers, wire cutters, an extra-small screwdriver, medium screwdriver, a "flat Phillips" screwdriver, wood/metal file, bottle opener and an awl.

The Squirt S4 substitutes a pair of scissors for the pliers. The spring-action scissors have micro-serrations to help the blades grip. The S4 offers these tools as well:

Clip point knife

Extra-small screwdriver

Medium screw driver

Small, flat Phillips screwdriver

Nail file/cleaner

Bottle opener

Ruler

Tweezers

The tweezers, knife and screwdrivers are available without opening the tool. The S4 offers the same color options as the P4.

Squirt E4 holds electrician's tools. In addition to firm-gripping spring-action needle nose pliers, the E4 contains 20-, 18-, 16-, 14- and 12-guage wire strippers; electrical wire cutters; screwdrivers in extra-small, small and Phillips style; wood/metal file; bottle opener; and tweezers. This tool is too serious for "Power" pink, but it's available in the other colors.

