Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Tools & Materials

10 Multifunction Tools on the Market

by Heather Kolich
4

Compact Sport

A respected name in the knife business for more than a century, Gerber entered the multi-tool scene in the early 1990s. U.S. Army Master Sergeant H.C. Higginbotham, Jr. (ret.) has carried various Gerber multifunction tools over the years. He said he purchased his first Multi-Plier in the Post Exchange at Fort Bragg, N.C., during Desert Storm.

"The day I put it on, I used it," Higginbotham said. "I've used it every day that I've carried it after that. It's that handy."

Advertisement

The Compact Sport is a mid-size Gerber from the Multi-Plier 400 series. Measuring 4.37 inches (11.1 centimeters) closed, 5.63 inches (14.3 centimeters) open and weighing 6.8 ounces (198.8 grams), it features one-hand, wrist flick opening needle nose pliers and lock-in-place tools. It's smaller, lighter and less expensive than the Multi-Plier, but it has something the Multi-Plier doesn't: incorporated Fiskars scissors that are strong enough to cut through a seat belt. Packed away in the stainless steel handles of the Compact Sport, you'll also find these tools: wire cutter; "cross point" screwdriver; serrated knife; large, medium and small flat blade screwdrivers; crimper; can opener; and bottle opener. A nylon sheath is included for the $45 price.

The Compact Sport is made in the United States and has a limited lifetime warranty. It's also available with black oxide handles for $76.32 [source: Bass Pro Shops, Gerber].

Life is full of little problems. The tools on the next pages are designed to deal with them.

What's the difference?

Some multifunction tools are available in a black oxide finish. Does the finish make a difference in the performance of the tool?

"The black oxide doesn't reflect light," said Master Sergeant Higginbotham. "That's a big thing in the field." Otherwise, according to Higginbotham, who has carried multi-tools with and without the black oxide finish, the tools function just the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Jackhammers Work

10 Hand Tools that Have Real Power

10 Must-have Tools for Any Workshop

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement