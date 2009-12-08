Home & Garden
10 Reasons to Telecommute

by Jessica Brown
9

Reduced Time In the Car

Technological advancements have made it easier for people to connect across vast distances, making face-to-face meetings less necessary -- or at least less frequently required. If you don't have to drive to see your colleagues or sometimes even your clients, you can dramatically reduce your time spent in the car, leaving additional time for work or personal tasks.

According to a 2003 Bureau of Transportation survey, the average commuter spends about 26 minutes on a one-way trip to work, and a majority of commuters drive their personal vehicles [source: U.S. Department of Transportation]. That means that commuters, on average, spend about 52 minutes or nearly an hour a day in the car traveling to work and back home. This means that the average American spends more than 100 hours commuting to work each year, longer than the standard two weeks of vacation given to most employees [source: U.S. Census Bureau: Facts & Features].

Next we'll explore how the lack of commute can offer benefits for the environment.

How Do You Get to Work?

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that during the period from 2006-2008, about 75 percent of workers drove to work alone. About 10 percent reported carpooling, and almost 5 percent said they walked to work [source: U.S. Census Bureau: Survey].

