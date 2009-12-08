10 Reasons to Telecommute

If you drive to work, or even take some public transportation options such as the bus, your commute is contributing harmful materials into the atmosphere.

Mobile sources, such as cars and trucks, are the largest contributors to air toxics, some of which have been linked to serious health problems, including cancer [source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: Pollutants]. Also, vehicle emissions produce other air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons. Yet, one of the biggest environmental effects of driving vehicles is the production of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, that are believed to affect climate change [source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: Pollutants].

Advertisement

All of these stresses on the environment can be reduced in some small way by leaving your car at home and telecommuting instead. In fact, not using your car for just two days a week can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 1,600 pounds (725 kilograms) per year [source: U.S Environmental Protection Agency: Climate].