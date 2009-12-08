10 Reasons to Telecommute

We've already looked at how increased productivity and savings can benefit both the company and the individual. But so does the possibility for an employee to relocate while keeping his current job.

For example, let's say an employee's spouse's job is transferred to a city across the country. The employee likes working for his current employer, but for family reasons must move to the new location. A company that offers telecommuting might be able to keep this seasoned and productive employee working for them. This situation offers benefits for both the employee, who still has a job, along with the employer, who doesn't have to train a new employee and retains possibly the best person for the position [source: Wilsker].

On the other hand, however, this also means that employers might be more likely to look outside of their geographic region for new employees. "You can hire and acquire better people that more fit what you are looking for if a commute is not an issue," Wilsker said.