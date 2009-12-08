10 Reasons to Telecommute

Working at home allows many people to do things they wouldn't be able to do in an office, such as be with their kids. iStockphoto.com /Izabela Habur

Along with individual flexibility, a telecommuting position can help you better balance your job with your personal life. There is a possibility for less conflict in trying to balance the demands of a family with a full-time job when telecommuting [source: Gajendran and Harrison].

For example, not having to head out of the house for a 30-minute commute could allow a parent to drop his child off at school [source: Gordon]. Another possibility is that a parent might be able to stop work at 3 p.m. for a snack with his children and then start work again after the kids have gone to bed.

Smaller benefits might include the ability to perform more home maintenance throughout the day. Utilizing 15-minute breaks for throwing in a load of laundry or starting the dishwasher wouldn't be possible at the office, but it can be done while telecommuting. Also, working from home might allow you to have repair workers, such as plumbers or pest controllers, at your home on weekdays since someone will be home to let them in.