10 Small Trees

This deciduous tree, also known as alternate-leaf dogwood, is native to the northeastern part of the United States. It grows to 25 feet (7.62 meters) high and its tiered branches arranged horizontally to the ground evoke the shape of a Japanese pagoda.

In the fall, the leaves turn mild shades of red and orange. In the late spring, this tree puts out flat-topped clusters of white flowers that are considered moderately showy. In short, this is a tree with good manners. The pagoda dogwood looks good in a natural setting, rather than in a formal garden, and likes cool, moist soil and even a bit of shade. And if you live in a colder climate, you and this tree should get along really well.

