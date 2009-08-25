10 Small Trees

Watch for falling fruit with the brightly-colored crabapple tree. iStockphoto.com /QUILLE

While some crabapple cultivars are prone to pests and diseases, this compact little tree is resistant to most of those headaches [source: University of Rhode Island Horticulture Landscape Program}.

The Sargent crabapple grows about 8 feet (2.4 meters) high and can reach more than 10 feet (3 meters) wide. It loses its leaves in winter and in spring is covered with white flowers that grow into small red fruits that are very tasty to birds. There are so many fruits, however, that the dropping of them under the tree canopy could be a problem.

This tree likes full sun and moist, well-drained soil. It grows well in the USDA Zones 4 through 8, which encompasses most of the country. To enjoy a really tiny specimen, you can turn this tree into a bonsai.

For color in the garden through part of winter, the next tree may be of interest.