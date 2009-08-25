10 Small Trees

This specimen is on the big side of small trees, growing up to 30 feet (9 meters) high and 25 feet (7.62 meters) wide. What that means, though, is more white flowers in the late springtime and more glossy red fruits that can stay clear into winter, becoming especially striking in appearance after leaves drop in autumn.

And as these hawthorn fruits are delicious to songbirds, you may well have a winged choir in your yard, as well as a bevy of squirrels. Washington Hawthorns are native to most Southern and Eastern states in the country and they like full sun. This species resists fireblight, which can be a problem with other hawthorns.

Our final tree, on the next page, has a long history of medicinal and edible purposes.