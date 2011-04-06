9 Things Your Pool Wishes You Knew

" " Use a bucket -- even a child's plastic one will do -- to determine if your pool has a leak. Luis Santos/iStock/Thinkstock

You may not see a leak or a water level drop yet, but there could be trouble afoot. You can prevent a big problem from making waves by taking time to check your pool's structural condition. Tears in the liner, cracks in the concrete surrounding it or dropping water levels are all signs of larger issues.

To discover whether your pool is losing significant amounts of water, try the bucket test. Turn off your pool's automatic fill valve, then place a bucket on one of the pool steps so that the rim is above the waterline. Place a brick or large rock in the bucket and then fill it with water until the level is equal to the water level in the pool. After two or three days, compare the water level in the bucket to the water level in the pool. If there's a significantly higher water level in the bucket, you may have a leak [source: Southern Nevada Water Authority].

The good news is that by taking quick action and making necessary repairs, you can preserve the life of your pool -- and your family entertainment -- for years to come.