Top 10 Wacky Inventions for the Home

Don't let your fruit wind up looking like this. Laura Ciapponi/ Getty Images

So, you're touring your gadget-loving neighbor's home, and first stop is the kitchen. Your eye wanders past several undoubtedly expensive but rather sensible innovations -- for example, energy-efficient slide-out freezers. But something else piques your interest -- a subtle blue glow emanating from the countertop. There sits a sleek-looking bowl with what looks like a white faucet overtop, except the faucet is pouring out blue light instead of water. Fruit of every shape sits in the bowl, basking in the glow.

What you've spied is the BLUE bowl, a product created through a collaboration among Turkish designers Ahmet Bektes, Koray Gelmez and Eda Kose. The bowl is not only stylish, but the blue ring of light actually keeps your fruit fresh longer. For all of you who buy fruit you fail to eat soon enough, this invention is your friend.

The device sheds UV blue wavelength light over the top and around the sides of the bowl. UV light waves have been proven to inactivate certain types of bacteria, like E. Coli and salmonella, in addition to ethylene gas, a gas that speeds up the rotting process. [source: Science Direct]. By clearing off this bacteria, the BLUE bowl keeps your produce safe and fresh for longer.

The device can be plugged in or recharged. It's not currently in production, but the BLUE Bowl has been creating buzz on the Web [source: Yanko Designs].

