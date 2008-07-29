Top 10 Wacky Inventions for the Home

Escape indoor pollution by inhaling pure oxygen. Zadro Products Inc.

You finally find your neighbor -- he's relaxing in the master bedroom with his eyes closed. Soothing music is coming from somewhere, and you notice that your neighbor is breathing rather deeply from what looks like a microphone headset and is wearing a silly grin.

Remember the oxygen bar craze -- people gathering together to breathe in oxygen? Well, now you can have that experience in the comfort of your own home. The Zadro Oxygen bar comes with built-in soothing sounds and allows you to add your own essential oils to enhance your aromatherapy oxygen experience. The oxygen comes from a small compressor (which doubles as a speaker) that can easily sit out of sight on the floor while you relax in a chair. It hooks up to an oxygen-emitting tube that sends the air up to your nostrils. Essential oils can be added to the oxygen filter to "flavor" the air for you. This product retails for $299. Not to be used for medical purposes, the product has a silent motor that compresses the oxygen and removes extra moisture. Breathe deeply and enjoy the effects of clean, pure oxygen.

