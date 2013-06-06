Home & Garden
Home Improvement
Outdoor Living

4 Tips for Backyard Mosquito Control

By: Blythe Copeland

girl with mosquito bites
Nothing can ruin a summer afternoon in the backyard like a bunch of mosquitoes! dorioconnell/Getty Images

Your yard is all ready for summer parties: The lounge chairs are out, the grill is clean, and the flowers are blooming. But have you figured out how to deal with summer’s most annoying uninvited guests? We're not talking about your nosy neighbor – we're talking about summer's least-loved regulars: Mosquitoes. The tiny bloodsuckers are a hot-weather standard that are difficult to get rid of, although there are some methods that can help you control your yard’s population. Read on to find out how you can take the bite out of uncomfortable summer days and nights with these easy tips for mosquito control.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Eliminate Standing Water
  2. Install a Mosquito Misting System
  3. Set a Mosquito Trap
  4. Citronella and Other Sprays

Eliminate Standing Water

birdbath
Be sure your yard is free of standing water. That includes your birdbath. It could be a breeding ground for bugs. Bill Boch/Getty Images

Mosquitoes breed in water – the eggs hatch there while the larva and pupa live under the surface – so removing standing water in your backyard means mosquitoes are less likely to make your home their home. The US Environmental Protection Agency suggests clearing out gutters, buckets, outdoor toys, and baby pools, and replacing the water in birdbaths, fountains, and rain barrels every week to keep them fresh. If you have an in-ground pool, regular maintenance – like treatments and circulation – will help dissuade mosquitoes.

Advertisement

Install a Mosquito Misting System

mosquito misting system
A mosquito misting system is one option to get rid of the nasty pests. Tuxedo Mosquito Control

If you have a serious mosquito problem, then you can look into installing a misting system in your yard. These timed-interval or remote-controlled systems spray an insecticide mist that kills mosquitoes (along with other insects). Though they may provide temporary relief, according to the EPA, misting systems won’t keep new mosquitoes from making their way into your yard and haven’t been shown to decrease the incidence of mosquito-borne diseases. The pesticides used in the spray, including pyrethins and permethrin, will kill helpful insects along with mosquitoes and will also expose your family and pets to the chemicals (which, though they aren’t dangerously toxic, could have potential risks).

Advertisement

Set a Mosquito Trap

mosquito trap
You can also use a simple mosquito trap to trap and kill mosquitoes without any harsh chemicals. U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael Battles

Modern mosquito traps aren’t your old-school bug zappers: They lure female mosquitoes via carbon dioxide, and then kill them before they are able to lay their eggs. But do they really work? The American Mosquito Control Association says that research has shown the devices will trap and kill measurable numbers of mosquitoes but your results may vary. In other words, they certainly aren't the magic bullet to solve your mosquito problems. You can find instructions online to how to build a low-tech mosquito trap out of covered buckets, spoiled fruit and a net.

Advertisement

Citronella and Other Sprays

Citronella
Citronella and mosquito sprays are products you can use on your deck and on your body to try to keep mosquitoes away. shene/Getty Images

The simplest way to keep yourself from ending up with a body full of bites is to make yourself unattractive to the mosquitoes, by using traditional repellents (like those containing permethrin, suggested for use on clothes and gear as opposed to skin, or DEET); wearing long sleeves and long pants; closing gaps in screens and doors to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your house or porch; and burning citronella candles, which work best on days that aren’t too windy. If you’re trying to protect the kids, the American Academy of Pediatrics approves repellents with 30 percent DEET or less for children older than two months.

Advertisement

Animals > Insects > How Mosquitoes Work
Animals > Insects > Welcome to the Mosquito Factory
Animals > Insects > Mosquitoes Like You Best. Why Is That?
Animals > Insects > On the One Hand, Fewer Mosquitoes; On the Other, Increased Autism
Home > Outdoor Living > How Mosquito Magnets Work
Home > Outdoor Living > Are mosquito magnets effective?
Home > Outdoor Living > What are mosquito magnets?
Home > Outdoor Living > 4 Tips for Backyard Mosquito Control
Home > Outdoor Living > Do bug zappers really help fight mosquitoes?
Science > Genetic Science > Can genetically modified mosquitoes wipe out malaria?
Science > What If > What if mosquitoes went extinct?
Science > Devices > The Mosquito Alarm May Be Breaching Your Human Rights
Health > Preventive Care > Repelling Mosquitoes Naturally
Health > Infectious Diseases > Tick- and Mosquito-borne Diseases on the Rise
Health > Infectious Diseases > Can I get AIDS from a mosquito bite?
Citation