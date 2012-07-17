5 Helpful Outdoor Living Products

" " Keep the good times going long into the night with a cozy fire pit. Jeremy Samuelson/ Getty Images

Gathering around a campfire has been a social event since the earliest days of mankind, which may help explain the fire pit's appeal in today's backyards. A fire pit, outdoor fireplace or chiminea can be a great addition to your patio. You'll enjoy hanging out around the fire late at night, toasting marshmallows and telling ghost stories. Plus, a cozy outdoor fire will add warmth during the cooler seasons, encouraging evenings snuggled up with a cup of hot cocoa.

When shopping for a fire pit, you'll find simple, affordable options at your favorite stores, including The Home Depot, Frontgate and Restoration Hardware. If you're interested in a more elaborate stone or brick version with seating, pizza oven or connections to natural gas, contact a stonemason.

If you're the do-it-yourself type, you can even build your own fire pit from a kit or find plans online. Be sure to check with local building codes or other restrictions in your neighborhood before starting your project.