Top 10 Ideas for Outdoor Living Spaces

Creating a central point in your yard can bring people together and get them interested in remaining out of the house. Kevin Arnold/ ­Getty Images

The point of having an outdoor living space is, of course, to spend more time outdoors. However, most people also create one to attract friends and family over for social gatherings. If you set up a few deck chairs and look out at the back yard, sure, you might have a nice view, but a seating chart that involves everyone's backs against the wall makes it a little difficult to talk casually.

Creating a central point for your space can make outdoor gatherings that much more social. Well-placed seating, whether it's a bench, chairs or even a swinging chair, will help make any outdoor living space more inviting. Add a picnic table, and now you've got a place to eat meals, entertain guests or play games. Focal points don't have to include lawn furniture, though. As we've learned, you can organize your outdoor space around anything from a water feature to an outdoor kitchen. Or, if you have a green thumb, the central point could be a rose trellis or a flowering tree. The key is to effectively use the space you have in order to get the most out of it.

