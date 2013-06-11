5 Interesting Chicken Coop Plans

No matter what the size or style of your home, there is a chicken coop that will compliment it nicely.
The Tangled Nest

If you’re ready to expand your venture into homesteading to more than a great vegetable garden, adding a chicken coop to your backyard is the natural next step (just be certain that your town allows them first). Buying a pre-fabricated chicken coop is very appealing as they look great and other than the installation the work is already done, but they are typically very costly. Building your own chicken coop is a relatively easy project—even for a novice builder—and there are ample chicken coop plans available to purchase online for less than $50, making the D.I.Y. approach the much more economical route. Depending on the number of chickens you’ll be raising and area you live in, your chicken coop needs will vary, but the consistent considerations are to give them ample space and keep them safe. Once you've established the groundwork, you'll find that there’s a chicken coop plan to suit all styles -- from modern coops to country cottage and everything in between.

Contents
  1. Green Roof Coop
  2. Modern Family Coop
  3. Charming Coop
  4. Chicken Coop Mobile Stagecoach
  5. Clean Coop

Green Roof Coop

A green roof maximizes space and makes a coop multi-functional.
My Pet Chicken

When space is at a premium, a Green Roof Chicken Coop with a four-cubic-foot layout not only provides room for up to four chickens, but also offers a spot to plant your vegetables and herbs on top. This coop is a good choice for those living in close quarters because it is compact, discreet looking, and naturally keeps your flock warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer with two slatted wood sides as part of its design.

Modern Family Coop

A full size door makes it easy to spend time in the coop with the chickens.
TheGardenCoop.com

Your flock of chickens is bound to become a part of the family so you may want to spend time in the coop with them. The Garden Coop provides a modern design with an angled metal roof and is spacious with 60-square feet of floor space and a full sized door so you’ll never have to duck down when you enter to collect your eggs or stop by to hang out with your flock.

Charming Coop

Carefully designed architectural details make this coop a slice of high-end country life.
Chez Poulet Coup Plans

There is something about the country life that is quite charming, even if it isn’t always pleasant or clean. The Chez Poulet Chicken Coop Plan draws on the finest elements of farm life and style, including multiple barn-style doors attached with decorative hinges, a shingled roof, a copper topped cupola, and a full sized door to allow for full immersion in the charmed life of raising chickens.

Chicken Coop Mobile Stagecoach

A mobile coop offers more flexibility and allows the chickens to work the land.
Chicken Coop Mobile Stagecoach

When space isn’t an issue and you don’t want your flock confined to one area of the yard, the Chicken Coop Mobile Stagecoach may very well be the answer. This large coop can handle up to ten chickens and is easily moved on two wheels so that your chickens can help with bug control and working the land while still having convenient nesting boxes. Never fear, you can collect eggs no matter where their coop is placed.

Clean Coop

An elevated floor plan makes this coop easy to clean and collect eggs.
Clean Coops

For a coop with a view that is also really easy to maintain, the Clean Coop offers an elevated floor plan with convenient features such as removable roosting boxes and large swing open doors so that no backbreaking work is required to keep the coop clean. And the 32-square-foot elevated plan provides shade underneath to keep your flock of up to 12 chickens cool.

