5 Interesting Chicken Coop Plans

" " No matter what the size or style of your home, there is a chicken coop that will compliment it nicely. The Tangled Nest

If you’re ready to expand your venture into homesteading to more than a great vegetable garden, adding a chicken coop to your backyard is the natural next step (just be certain that your town allows them first). Buying a pre-fabricated chicken coop is very appealing as they look great and other than the installation the work is already done, but they are typically very costly. Building your own chicken coop is a relatively easy project—even for a novice builder—and there are ample chicken coop plans available to purchase online for less than $50, making the D.I.Y. approach the much more economical route. Depending on the number of chickens you’ll be raising and area you live in, your chicken coop needs will vary, but the consistent considerations are to give them ample space and keep them safe. Once you've established the groundwork, you'll find that there’s a chicken coop plan to suit all styles -- from modern coops to country cottage and everything in between.