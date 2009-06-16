Top 5 Materials Used in Patios

Concrete pavers are made of dense concrete compacted to form individual units that can mimic brick or natural stone, but at a less expensive price. And they can come in a variety of colors and shapes.

Different installation methods for concrete pavers can offer the homeowner different benefits. Since most pavers are laid as individual units, they can be replaced fairly easily without disturbing the rest of the patio. Yet, some concrete pavers have interlocking joints, which aid in creating stability for the patio because they're less likely to shift out of place. When set in sand, the pavers have an element of give, so they can withstand changes in temperature and loads by shifting instead of cracking [source: Outdoor Living: The Ultimate Project Guide].

Yet, concrete pavers do have a few disadvantages. Due to their strict geometric shapes, the pavers offer less freedom in the patterns that can be created. Also, some concrete pavers have shallow pigments that may fade over time or when scratched can reveal the bare concrete underneath.

Let's look at another way to use concrete to create a patio.