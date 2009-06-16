Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Outdoor Living

Top 5 Materials Used in Patios

by Jessica Brown
4

Concrete Pavers

Concrete pavers are made of dense concrete compacted to form individual units that can mimic brick or natural stone, but at a less expensive price. And they can come in a variety of colors and shapes.

Different installation methods for concrete pavers can offer the homeowner different benefits. Since most pavers are laid as individual units, they can be replaced fairly easily without disturbing the rest of the patio. Yet, some concrete pavers have interlocking joints, which aid in creating stability for the patio because they're less likely to shift out of place. When set in sand, the pavers have an element of give, so they can withstand changes in temperature and loads by shifting instead of cracking [source: Outdoor Living: The Ultimate Project Guide].

Advertisement

Yet, concrete pavers do have a few disadvantages. Due to their strict geometric shapes, the pavers offer less freedom in the patterns that can be created. Also, some concrete pavers have shallow pigments that may fade over time or when scratched can reveal the bare concrete underneath.

Let's look at another way to use concrete to create a patio.

Permeable Pavers

For a more green-minded option, try permeable concrete pavers. When installed, the patio is basically made up of concrete pavers with spaces between each that are filled with small stones [source: Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute]. This installation makes it possible for rainwater to filter and seep back into the soil slowly instead of running quickly over pavement and lawns, possibly picking up pollutants on the way to rivers and streams [source: City of Palo Alto, Public Works].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Get Rid of Rats

From Garden to Table: Recipes from Your Backyard

English vs. French vs. Japanese: An International Garden Primer

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement