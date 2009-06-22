5 Must-haves for a Home Office

Ah, the joys of having enough room to keep everything in order. Although this is a dream for many, a little judicious organization can make a small space seem larger. Even if your home office is more like a home shoebox, making the most of what you've got is the key to a more productive workday.

Try these tips for maximizing the space you have and streamlining your workflow:

Stack electronic equipment that doesn't vent through the top.

Label cords to help keep them sorted and easy to identify.

Invest in file storage.

Keep track of the stuff you can pitch by tagging files, brochures and reference materials with a colored expiration sticker.

Exploit the wall space.

Organize your space to complement the way you work.

If you don't have a whole room to yourself, you can still make your space feel like a distinct and separate spot by creating a barrier between you and the rest of the room. You can do this with plants, furniture or a screen. The goal here is to define the space you do have. Once you've established a boundary, it will be easier to treat the space as a home office instead of a haphazard work area. Marking your territory will also come in handy when you don't want to be disturbed.

On the next page, we'll look at shredders, one of the watchdogs of privacy for the modern age.