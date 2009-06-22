5 Must-haves for a Home Office

Your desk chair is important to your back and your productivity. Don't fool yourself into thinking that getting up frequently will solve the problem. Besides the lost productivity, you'll still feel some of the adverse affects, like stiffness, numbness, irritability and loss of concentration.

Your ride, even if it's only a slight swivel and a couple of wheelies around the desk, needs to fit your body and your workspace. The term to remember here is ergonomic, or in the words of the American Heritage Dictionary, "designs intended to maximize productivity by minimizing operator fatigue and discomfort."

When shopping for an ergonomic office chair, keep these things in mind:

The chair seat should be 16 to 21 inches (40.64 to 53.34 centimeters) high and preferably adjustable. When you're sitting, you should be able to keep your feet comfortably on the floor.

When your back is touching the backrest, there should be a two to four inch (5.08 to 10.16 centimeter) gap between the front edge of the seat and the back of your knees.

The chair should have lumbar support that molds to the curve of your lower back.

The armrest height should allow your shoulders to relax without tension.

Look for a chair that's upholstered with a breathable mesh fabric. Mesh will help dissipate heat and wick moisture away from your body.

To reduce instances of neck strain, consider a chair with a tilt adjustment.

Choose a chair that sits on a five-wheel base. It will be more stable and have a longer useful life.

All- steel construction is a great feature, too.

