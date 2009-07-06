10 Patio Decorating Ideas

10
Patio Furniture
Patio furniture can help you relax comfortably in your outdoor space -- if you plan it right. When contemplating furnishings for your patio, keep these things in mind:
- Scale the Furnishings to the Space: One enormous couch in an area designed for a table and chairs will probably end up being a traffic hazard. Make sure that the furnishings you choose for your patio keep the space open and easy to move around in.
- Avoid Being an Eyesore: Even though you have a lot of latitude when designing your patio, if you can see it from the front of the house, make an effort to keep the style consistent with the prevailing architecture.
- Keep It All-weather: Keep your patio looking good for longer than a season or two by choosing furniture that's built to last outdoors. The fiber fillers in outdoor furniture cushions repel moisture and resist mildew, and the fabrics are UV-protected.
In the next section, we'll take a look at one of the newest designs in outdoor living: the open-air kitchen.
