  Prev NEXT  

10 Patio Decorating Ideas

by Sara Elliott & Natalie Kilgore
10

Patio Furniture

Patio furniture can help you relax comfortably in your outdoor space -- if you plan it right. When contemplating furnishings for your patio, keep these things in mind:

  • Scale the Furnishings to the Space: One enormous couch in an area designed for a table and chairs will probably end up being a traffic hazard. Make sure that the furnishings you choose for your patio keep the space open and easy to move around in.
  • Avoid Being an Eyesore: Even though you have a lot of latitude when designing your patio, if you can see it from the front of the house, make an effort to keep the style consistent with the prevailing architecture.
  • Keep It All-weather: Keep your patio looking good for longer than a season or two by choosing furniture that's built to last outdoors. The fiber fillers in outdoor furniture cushions repel moisture and resist mildew, and the fabrics are UV-protected.

In the next section, we'll take a look at one of the newest designs in outdoor living: the open-air kitchen.

The Classic Adirondack Chair

Harry Bunnell obtained a patent for the Adirondack chair in 1905. Bunnell's chairs originally sold for about $4, and today they're worth around $1,200.

