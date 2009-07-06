Home & Garden
10 Patio Decorating Ideas

by Sara Elliott & Natalie Kilgore
Bar Cabinet

We've already discussed adding a possible outdoor kitchen and furniture to your patio, but why not include a fully stocked bar cabinet to the list? Shop for a cabinet with a finish that will weather with the seasons. You could even hunt for a discarded piece at your local thrift store, and give it a new life with a fresh coat of paint. No matter what kind of furniture you choose to use, just make sure it has plenty of shelves to store all the items you need to throw a fantastic, impromptu backyard soiree.

Of course, to be prepared for any party, you're going to need a fully stocked bar. Wines like cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, shiraz and pinot grigio are sure to be crowd-pleasers, but remember that you should also have other spirits handy, like rum, vodka, gin, whisky and brandy to give guests a wide variety of choices at your next get together. And when the cabinet isn't being used, be sure to secure the doors with a padlock to keep contents clean, safe and out of the hands of minors.

Vintage Winery

The Brotherhood winery in Washingtonville, New York, was established by a French Huguenot immigrant, Jean Jacques, in 1839. It's the oldest winery in the U.S.

