Top 5 Tips for Greening Your Lawn

If you're keeping up with the "green" movement, you've probably spent some time around your home looking for ways to save energy and reduce waste. You've swapped incandescent bulbs for compact fluorescent models, separated your recycling from your trash, caulked leaky windows and installed a programmable thermostat.

But greening your home doesn't stop at the front door. There's a lot you can do to make your yard -- and the way you care for it -- more environmentally friendly. Some of the steps you can take can even save you time and money. We'll start at the beginning: Just what do you have growing underfoot?