Top 5 Tips for Greening Your Lawn

There's nothing like the feel of a fresh-mown bluegrass lawn -- but depending on where you live, there might be a better option for you. Choosing a groundcover that will thrive around your home will save you lots of time and money in the long run. Here's what to keep in mind:

What's the average temperature where you live?

How much rainfall do you get each year, especially during the spring and summer months when grass grows fastest?

What's your soil like?

How shady is your lawn?

Once you have the answers, talk to a lawn care professional in your area -- he or she will have experience with which grasses will grow best and require less water and upkeep.

Once the grass is in the ground, the next step to cutting down on waste is to keep it healthy.