Top 5 Tips for Greening Your Lawn

When it comes to looking smooth and green, healthy lawns have a serious advantage over unhealthy lawns. And it's not just because a sick lawn tends to look bare and wilted. A healthy lawn has strong, deep roots. It absorbs water better than an unhealthy lawn, and all those roots make it tougher for weeds to find a home there.

Regular care is a great way to keep your lawn healthy. Get rid of weeds that do sprout promptly so they can't take over. Fertilize in the spring and fall, but don't overdo it. Mow only when you really need to, and raise the blade height on your mower to let the grass get a little taller -- that way, it can collect more sunlight and develop deeper roots. And finally, make sure not to cut more than a third of the blade height each time you mow -- a more drastic cut can damage your grass.

No matter how deep its roots are, your lawn may still need a little extra water at some point. Read on to find out how to make the most of it.