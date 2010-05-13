Top 5 Tips for Greening Your Lawn

Sprinklers can be fun to play in, but if you're hoping to conserve water, a less splashy alternative will help. John Huw/Workbook Stock/ Getty Images

Especially if you live in a relatively dry area, it can take a lot of water to keep a yard green and healthy. Fortunately, it's easy to cut down on the amount of water you need to grow a lovely lawn. Here are a few basic steps:

Don't water during the heat of the day: A lot of the moisture will evaporate before the soil (and grass) can absorb it.

Water only when you need to: Check the weather report before you decide to water.

Use only as much water as you need: That sounds obvious, but in Utah, for example, about half the water used on lawns goes to waste [source: Utah DNR ].

Install a drip irrigation system: Drip irrigation releases water slowly, giving plants time to absorb each drop before the next one appears.

Once your lawn is green and growing, you can keep your environmental focus while maintaining it as well. We'll look at how on the next two pages.